OBS De Opbouw starts pilot project for safer traffic

On Monday Salto school de Opbouw in Eindhoven started a pilot project to stimulate traffic safety, in co-operation with the Municipality of Eindhoven. For six weeks the school will place orange barrels at the beginning of the street during drop-off and pick-up times to close off the cars. The aim of the pilot is to create a quiet street.

Harry Voss, director of De Opbouw, is positive about the new plans. “You may see a grumbling parent here and there who wants to park anyway, but that’s part of the game. It provides more overview, control and safety. I am confident that it will go well”.

According to him, the pilot is not only a good, but also necessary step. “The road is only meant for one-way traffic, but still cars come from every corner every day. It is normally packed here: double parking spaces, cars waiting and queues throughout the district”.

Positive

The pupils of De Opbouw are also happy with the empty streets. “Normally we had to be extra careful when we left the school, now it’s much safer. I really hope this stays for good, we should have done it earlier”.

At the end of the next six weeks a decision will be made as to whether the street will remain closed for good. Then the orange barrels will make way for electric traffic poles.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob