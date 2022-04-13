Hundreds of passengers leave Eindhoven station after false alarm

Hundreds of people had to leave Eindhoven central station around 18:00 on Sunday evening, or they could not enter the building. The alarm went off due to causes as yet unknown. According to a spokesperson for Nederlandse Spoorwegen (NS, Dutch railways), the alarm was false and train traffic was not disrupted.

The spokesperson told Omroep Brabant that the alarm was accidentally activated by an employee of one of the shops in the station building. NS staff quickly realised that there had been no emergency and informed travellers or other people who had been directed outside that they could go back inside.

In the meantime, however, it was announced via the public address system that everyone had to go outside. This was due to a technical malfunction and lasted about half an hour.

The NS is investigating what caused the malfunction in order to prevent a repetition. The spokesperson finds it ‘very annoying’ for the people who suffered from the false alarm.

A 112-correspondent says that until shortly before the building was released, people were summoned by NS employees to leave the building. He also noticed that there were no police or other enforcers to control the crowd. Both the side of the centre and the side of the Neckerspoel bus station were very busy, he said.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob