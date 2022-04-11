Fire at house in Lakerstraat in Eindhoven

A fire broke out at a house on Lakerstraat in Eindhoven on Monday afternoon. The fire broke out when a gas pipe was drilled. The two men were in the house at that moment came out unharmed.

After the leak had been fixed, the fire was extinguished and the house ventilated. The door had been forced open to allow entry into the building.

At first, they tried to open the door with physical force. When that didn’t work, they resorted to a chainsaw. According to neighbours, it caused a lot of noise. The insurance intermediaries will organise the follow-up.

