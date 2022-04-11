New reception centre for refugees opens in old Rabobank office

In the former Rabobank office on the roundabout where Boschdijk and Kronehoefstraat intersect, there will be room for about 200 refugees from Ukraine.

In recent weeks, Springplank040, which arranges shelter for refugees in the city, has been working hard to get everything in order on time. Today at 13.00 the first refugees are expected.

The location will accomodate part of a total of 2,000 refugees whom Southeast Brabant is expected to take in. Last week, the safety region ( veiligheidsregio) stated that about 750 refugees have actually found accomodation in the region at the moment. So far, 1,100 places have actually been realized. The influx is expected to continue in the coming weeks. In total, the region expects to be able to accomodate around 3,000 refugees. source: Studio040 translated by: Vesna