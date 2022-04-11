Mertens to design the new Tongelreep swimming pool

Eindhoven municipality has selected contractor Mertens Bouwbedrijf from Weert as the construction team to design the new Tongelreep swimming pool.

The municipality has certain requirements. If Mertens and other contractors meet these requirements with their design, they will get the go ahead.

Various criteria were used in the assessment, such as construction method and materialisation. Construction costs were also an important factor. Mertens stood out positively, among other things. Their ideas for optimising the construction and cost control were convincing.

Crucial step

Choosing a contractor is the next crucial step. Building ‘The swimming pool of the Netherlands’ requires specific knowledge and experience,” said alderman Stijn Steenbakkers.

Planning

In the current phase, the construction team is to come up with a definitive design. After that, the construction preparations will start. If everything goes according to plan, construction could start in the spring of next year. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2025 at the latest.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan