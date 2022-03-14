Fire brigade called out for fire in Nuenen area

The fire brigade put out a fire in the outskirts of Nuenen on Saturday night.

The fire raged between Boord and Soeterbeekseweg. Huge flames could be seen in the area. However, it was unclear what had caught fire exactly. Finally, emergency services were able to find a path leading to the fire.

The police first conducted an investigation, to make sure that the heavy fire truck would not accidentally get stuck. Then the fire brigade managed to reach the fire. It turned out to be a large pile of pruning waste. The fire had largely died down by then so the fire brigade had little trouble extinguishing it completely.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Vesna