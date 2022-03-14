Fifty fruit trees planted in Geldrop

Fifty fruit trees were planted on Sunday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Zonnebloem Geldrop.

Mayor Jos van Bree planted them, along with Zonnebloem Geldrop and Nature Landscape Brabant.

The trees will grow on the Gijzenrooise Zegge, a nature reserve between Geldrop and Eindhoven. “A nice addition to a beautiful nature reserve,” Van Bree says.

The Zonnebloem Foundation helps people who are at risk of social isolation due to illness and physical limitations. Zonnebloem volunteers accompany people on nice outings or visit their homes for coffee and a chat. The organisation has sixty volunteers and offers help to nearly 200 people in Geldrop.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Vesna