Protest march through Eindhoven against housing shortage

In Eindhoven, hundreds marched in protest on Sunday afternoon against the housing shortage in the city. In the runup to the election, the campaign called on local politicians to take action.

The demonstration was organised by the Actiecomité Woonoffensief and Eindhoven Kan Het. Youth movements from the SP and GroenLinks, among others, were involved in the organisation. Members of the Piratenpartij also joined in.

The march began in Anthony van Leeuwenhoek Park, near Strijp-S. From there the procession headed for the Stadhuisplein. According to the organisation, Eindhoven presents itself as a city of knowledge, but it fails in its approach to the housing crisis. Protesters claim there are too few affordable houses.

Eindhoven is one of the cities in which such protests were held.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Vesna