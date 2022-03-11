Poll:VVD remain favourites followed by D66 and GroenLinks #Eindhoven elections

The VVD remains the largest party in Eindhoven. The liberals are closely followed by D66. This is apparent from a poll by agency Kantar Public, among just under 500 Eindhoven residents.

The VVD was already the largest in 2018, and according to the researchers, is making a profit. The party gets one per cent more votes. D66 has to make do with slightly less but is on the rise: a growth from twelve to fifteen per cent of the votes. GroenLinks closes the top three. Now the Greens are still the second party, but that position is being relinquished.

Downward spiral-CDA

The middle bracket is formed by successively the PvdA, CDA and SP. All three sides are at a loss. The CDA, in particular, is taking a dent. The Christian Democrats go from eleven to nine per cent of the vote share.

What is also striking in the Kantar Public poll is that the only local party in the sitting city council, Ouderen Appel (the Elderly Appèl), also scores poorly with a loss of two per cent votes. The smaller opposition parties LPF, 50Plus and ChristenUnie remain stable.

Volt has a chance to win seats

Volt is poised to open an account in the city council despite the chaos the party is facing on the national scene. This is the maiden local election for Volt, and they are expected to consolidate four per cent, according to Kantar Public. It is not clear whether other newcomers are also entitled to a seat. Party for the Animals, Forum for Democracy only vie for one per cent each.

Insecure

Uncertainty still hangs in the air. A week is too long in politics; besides, this poll has a margin of error of two to three per cent anyway. The poll also includes a number of parties that will not participate in the municipal elections in Eindhoven next week. For example, the survey respondents could also express a preference for PVV and Leefbaar Eindhoven.

Seventeen parties will participate in the Eindhoven elections, six of which are newcomers. In the past four years, VVD, GroenLinks, CDA and PvdA formed a coalition. It remains to be seen if the winning coalition would be VVD, D66 and GroenLinks as the Kantar Public poll indicates.

Source: Kantar Public and studio040

For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj