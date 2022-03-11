Six million for a gas-free neighbourhood

The government has made six million available to make Generalenbuurt-Zuid in Eindhoven gas-free. This concerns 500 households that can be heated in the future with the heat released from the sewage treatment plant located near the district.

“Given the developments in Europe and rising gas prices, it is important to take steps to get rid of gas,” says Alderman for Climate and Energy Rik Thijs. A total of 14 neighbourhoods in the Netherlands have now been selected to investigate in various ways what good methods and good sources of heat are in order to eventually be able to completely get rid of the use of natural gas.

The Generalenbuurt is the second neighbourhood in Eindhoven that forms a testing ground as part of the national Natural Gas Free Neighborhoods Programme. In 2019, a trial was started in the ‘t Ven district with heat from a biomass power station.

In the Generalenbuurt, the residents of the ‘gas-free prepared thinking team’, together with the housing associations, will draw up an action plan.

Source:Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj