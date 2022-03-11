Door-to-door campaign: parties vie for voter favor

With half a week to go until the municipal elections, the tension for political parties is rising. Seventeen parties are participating in Eindhoven. There is a lot of campaigning going on: on the street, door-to-door or online. All to convince the last minute, swinging voters.

Earlier Studio040 walked along with the six new parties who are participating this time: Party for the Animals, the Feestpartij, Volt, the Piratenpartij, Forum Voor Democratie and Gewoon Eindhoven.

This time the elections are spread out over three days: 14, 15, and 16 March. An initial poll showed that the VVD remains the largest party in Eindhoven.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.