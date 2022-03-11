Dozens arrested after match PSV – FC Copenhagen

After the match between PSV- FC Copenhagen on Thursday night, police authorities arrested dozens of soccer supporters. Both before and after the match there was a lot of unrest around the Philips Stadium.

After the soccer match, which ended 4-4, there was considerable tension between both groups of supporters. The ME expected troubles between the groups, so they intervened heavily. After the match, they surrounded De Vooruitgang, PSV’s supporters’ bar, opposite the stadium.

On the other corner of the street, police detained a group of 50 FC Copenhagen supporters. The police took them to the police station.

On Thursday afternoon, prior to the match, there were also disturbances in the city center. Police arrested the FC Copenhagen supporters. How many supporters of PSV and FC Copenhagen in total have been arrested is not yet known.

Source: www.studio040.nl

