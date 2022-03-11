Eindhoven begins construction of underpass A2

The construction of the tunnel under the A2 motorway has started. The project is part of improving the accessibility of Eindhoven North-West.

The tunnel is to connect the new road through BIC North to the GDC business park. The tunnel will be connected to the traffic circle on Mispelhoefstraat. Construction company Strukton Civiel will perform the work.

The renewal of the road infrastructure in North-West includes other projects as well. The construction of the Tegenbosch bicycle bridge and the connection between Anthony Fokkerweg and Spottersweg were also part of the renewal.

Making Eindhoven Northwest more accessible should benefit Eindhoven Airport, FlightForum, and the BIC, among others. The underpass of the A2 is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.