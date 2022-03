A fire broke out in Ekkersrijt business park in Son on Sunday afternoon at the car company Autoglaz. There were a few cars in the building and there are also carwash units.

The fire was discovered by someone who wanted to use the carwash facility. He saw black smoke coming from the building and alerted the emergency services. The street was closed off by the emergency services. The fire brigade extinguished the fire.



source: studio040

translated by: Vesna