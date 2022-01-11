Woman seriously injured after a garbage truck runs over her legs

A woman on a scooter was seriously injured in an accident with a garbage truck in Veldhoven on Monday afternoon.

According to a correspondent, the garbage truck ran over her legs. The scooter rider was taken to the hospital.

The accident at Burgemeester Van Hoofflaan was reported around 16:30. The scooter rider was driving towards the centre when the garbage truck came out of a side street.

The two collided. According to a correspondent, the driver of the garbage truck then backed up out of fright, causing him to run over her legs.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Vesna