PSV has easy win over Almere

Jong PSV had an easy win over Almere on Monday evening. At home, the final score was 5-1.

The game was evenly matched in the first half-hour, with goals from PSV player Colyn and Arweller for Almere. After that, the Eindhoven team took the lead before the break, with goals from Thomas and Leysen. After half-time, Bakayoko and Priske Flyer added to the score for PSV.

Due to the big win, PSV’s U23 team is now in tenth place in the first division. Volendam is the leader, and FC Eindhoven is eighth.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Vesna