Heavy fog causes flight problems at Eindhoven Airport

There were problems at Eindhoven Airport on Monday afternoon because of the dense fog. At least six planes that should have landed in Eindhoven, have been diverted to Rotterdam, Maastricht, and the German city Cologne. Also, some departing flights have been cancelled, and others delayed.

The problems started on Monday afternoon around 13:30. It is unclear how long the situation will last. A spokesperson could not yet make an estimate.

A flight that was supposed to leave for Belgrade at 16:05 was cancelled. Another that was supposed to leave for Rome at 15:15 has been delayed. An arrival flight from Rzeszow was diverted to Maastricht. The airport advises keeping an eye on the overview on its website.

Several times a year, fog causes problems with air traffic at Eindhoven Airport. At the same time, the air traffic at other airports often continues. The expectation is that such issues will continue until at least 2025.

In order to improve the situation at Eindhoven Airport, millions are being invested in improving the Instrument Landing System, so that aircraft can land at the airport even in low visibility.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan