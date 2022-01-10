Ice skating in lockdown is popular

In times of a hard lockdown, it can be difficult to find fun activities. Although many sports are not allowed, outdoor skating is possible. Therefore, it is currently busy at the Eindhoven IJssportcentrum.

”We were completely sold out over the entire Christmas holidays”, says manager of the ice rink Robin van der Meijden. “We work with three time slots, each lasting two hours. During each time slot, 200 people can come and skate.” On Monday afternoon there were 120 skaters at the rink, including many young people.

“I came from Australia to visit my family. Just when I arrived here, the Netherlands went into lockdown. So there is almost nothing to do. Fortunately, we can have fun skating,” says a young woman.

No one needs to wear a mouth mask on the rink, but they do outside. The skaters feel safe: “They keep a good distance and it’s all in the open air.”

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan