A wounded man walked into the Mathildelaan police station in Eindhoven on Monday afternoon.

The victim is said to have been injured in an earlier stabbing incident on the Tramstraat. He was later checked over in the ambulance. Police reported, “The man’s injuries appear to be minor.”

A suspect was arrested on the Tramstraat. “We are further investigating what exactly happened between the two,” said the police.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Yawar Abbas