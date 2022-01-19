Ten arrests after abuse of bus drivers

The police have arrested 10 youngsters for involvement in the assault of two bus drivers in Eindhoven.

This happened in Eindhoven at the end of last month. The ten suspects from Son en Breugel were arrested on Tuesday.

The youngsters were in a Flixbus, from Antwerp to Eindhoven. Shortly before arrival, one of the drivers addressed the youngsters about their behaviour and their failure to wear a mouth mask. The situation then got out of hand and a fight ensued.

At the John F. Kennedylaan bus stop, the drivers were assaulted. One of the bus drivers sustained a head injury. A window was also broken.

Both drivers reported it to the police. They have indicated that they are unable to resume work for the time being. Of the ten people arrested, two were minors.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob