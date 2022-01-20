ASML looking for at least 4,000 new employees

Chip machine manufacturer ASML has plans to hire thousands of new employees worldwide this year. The company, which published record results for 2021 on Wednesday, wants to tackle capacity problems.

At the end of 2021, ASML employed around 31,500 people worldwide. That should be about 35,000 by the end of the year, according to CEO Peter Wennink.

Increasing demand

Last year ASML hired 4,000 new workers. By the end of this year, 30 percent more employees will be working at the company than two years ago.

ASML is noticing a demand for its machines of 40 to 50 percent above its maximum capacity. According to Wennink, it could take two or three years to reach a supply-demand balance.

Export

The company is still awaiting the export license from the Dutch government for its venture to market EUV machines in China. EUV machines are used to produce the latest generation of processors. However, tensions between Washington and Beijing are playing a role in the delay of the license.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani