Heavy fire in Eindhoven flat, resident escapes

A fierce fire broke out in a flat on Urkhovenseweg in Eindhoven on Saturday night. The occupant of the flat managed to escape the blaze by climbing to another balcony.

The emergency services were notified of a fire on the fifth floor just after midnight. Once they arrived, the firefighters saw thick clouds of black smoke coming from the front and back of the flat. In addition, the resident was still standing on the balcony of his burning flat, according to the reporter. Fortunately, it turned out that the resident had already escaped the fire via another balcony.

The fire brigade went upstairs and extinguished the fire, but could not prevent the flat from being destroyed. Salvage Foundation came to the scene to assess the damage. The residents of surrounding flats had to temporarily leave their homes. One person was taken to hospital for a check-up. How the fire started is still unclear.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob