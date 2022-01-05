Destruction in Doornakkers despite cameras

Youngsters are again causing a nuisance in the Doornakkers district of Eindhoven. This weekend, the park between Generaal Cronjestraat and Jozef Israëllaan was vandalised.

Several dustbins were blown up with heavy fireworks. This was not the only thing that happened in the Doornakkers neighbourhood on Saturday night; a lamppost and a bus shelter were also vandalised. Earlier this week there were already reports of nuisance.

Camera surveillance

Because of reports and concerns from residents, the municipality installed several cameras last week to prevent nuisance during the holiday season. The cameras were there until Sunday.

The vandals of the bus shelter are known to the police. It is not yet known whether the cameras recorded the other perpetrators.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob