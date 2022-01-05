Trainer Schmidt back to his roots in car factory

Those who think that PSV coach Roger Schmidt has been in the world of football all his life are wrong. He started his career as a mechanical engineer in a car factory. He went back to his roots for a moment, during a working visit to PSV sponsor VDL Nedcar.

VDL is one of the companies in the group that jointly act as main sponsor under the name “Brainport Eindhoven” on the jersey of PSV. Various companies from the region want to propagate together that this region is important as a driver of technological innovations.

During his visit, Schmidt looks closely at how the car factory is organised. On the one hand because he has worked in the sector – but also because he is looking for similarities and differences. “In football, you would like to have players like that – extremely precise robots”, VDL CEO Van der Leegte suggests. “Footballers also need to have a lot of creativity”, Schmidt replies.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob