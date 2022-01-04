Potentially fewer relaxations amid rising infections

According to experts, we are now in an uncertain phase. The number of corona infections is continuing to rise sharply. Hospital admissions are falling but are expected to increase again in 2 weeks. Care needs to be taken when relaxing any restrictions in the coming weeks.



Booster and omicron

While the booster campaign has really picked up, the omicron variant is becoming increasingly dominant. It is not yet clear how effective the boosters are against omicron. The good news is that this corona version appears to be milder than other mutations.

‘Do not relax too quickly’

Experts agree on one thing: in addition to reopening schools next week, further relaxation is not wise for the time being. If the cabinet decides to roll back measures at the end of this month, there’s one piece of advice: “Not too much and not too quickly”.

After weeks of decline in daily infections, the number of people from Brabant with a positive corona test increased by 40 percent last week. In the whole of the Netherlands, there is an increase of 35 percent.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Seetha