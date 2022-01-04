Noordbrabants Museum frontman Charles de Mooij stops after 36 years

Charles de Mooij is retiring from the Noordbrabants Museum in Den Bosch after more than 36 years. In July, the director and figurehead of the museum will step down when he turns 65.

Under his leadership, the Noordbrabants Museum has grown into one of the busiest museums outside the Randstad. One of the highlights was the Hieronymus Bosch exhibition in 2016, which was visited by more than 400,000 visitors from 81 countries over twelve weeks. Visitors are also attracted by the special works of art that the Bossche museum is able to acquire. In particular, the purchase of four works by Vincent van Gogh attracted a lot of attention.

Charles de Mooij received various awards during his tenure:

2016 he received the culture medal from the municipality of Den Bosch

2017 he received the Hertog Jan provincial award

December 2020 he was appointed Officer in the Order of Orange-Nassau

De Mooij was chief curator for many years before he succeeded Jan van Laarhoven as director in 2007. In the years that followed, he was responsible for the renovation and expansion of the museum. With the reopening in 2013, a period of growth began for the museum. With an average of 200,000 visitors per year, the Noordbrabants Museum is now one of the busiest museums outside the Randstad.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Yawar Abbas