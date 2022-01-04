Fire brigade rescues man from a tilted aerial platform

A man was rescued from a high-raised working platform on the Bisschop Bekkerslaan on Tuesday afternoon. The tilted platform had caused the box to hang at an angle above the road. The Bisschop Bekkerslaan was closed off.

As a first attempt to free the man, a second aerial platform was used by his colleagues. Unfortunately, this was not successful and the fire brigade was eventually called in. The man was then freed.

While it is presumed that the platform lost stability, the exact cause of the failure is not yet known and is still under investigation.

Source: Omroep Brabant and Studio040

Translated by: Seetha