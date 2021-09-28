Eindhoven man jailed for thefts

A 54-year-old man from Eindhoven has been jailed for a series of shoplifting offences. The judge ruled this on Tuesday.

The suspect was sentenced to three years in prison, one year of which was suspended. He committed the thefts in the first half of this year, in Best, Veghel, and Veldhoven. He used a modified bag that prevented the alarm gates from going off when he left the store. Large quantities of shower gel, coffee, soap, and shampoo were looted.

The man already had a substantial criminal record. Nevertheless, he once again repeated the offence. According to the judge, it does not look as if the suspect wants to change his criminal behaviour.

Source: Studio040

Translation by: Hang Vu