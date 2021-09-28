Eindhoven investigates whether larger terraces can remain

The municipality of Eindhoven is investigating the possibility of retaining the larger terraces in the city centre.

This is the answer given by the council to questions from D66. The group previously announced that it would like to maintain the larger terraces because this would benefit the liveliness of the city centre. This means that one of the measures introduced during the Corona period will still have a positive outcome.

The council has announced that councillor Monique List will investigate whether there is a need for the larger terraces. In addition to the needs of entrepreneurs, this also depends on the safety and enforcement rules in the areas, the Commission said.

Source: Studio040

Translation by: Hang Vu