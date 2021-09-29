Situation at Eindhoven Airport increasingly back to ‘normal’

The situation at Eindhoven Airport is increasingly returning to the way it was before Corona took control of the world, and with it air traffic.

The airport expects to facilitate 3,100 arriving and departing flights in October. That number is about the same as in August and in September. In September and October together, 6,100 flight movements are expected to be observed from the airport.

Compared to the previous year, this is quite an improvement. In 2020, only 3,300 aircraft flew to and from Eindhoven in the same period. However, a look at the figures also shows that the number of flights is still far from the old level. After all, in 2019 there were 7,700 flight movements at the airport, in 2021 only about 80 per cent of them are flying.

Restrictions come to an end

Also at the airport itself and in and around the terminal, things are going back to how they used to be. As of 25 September, visitors are welcome in the terminal again, as are people who come to pick up or drop off travellers. The restrictions have therefore lasted more than 15 months, starting on 15 June 2020.

In addition, from 25 September, people of 13 years and older are only required to wear a mouth mask after the first access control, the airport announces.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob