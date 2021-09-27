Comprehensive network for cardiac arrest assistance in Eindhoven

As of today, Eindhoven is the first major Dutch city to have a wide network of civilian aid workers and automated external defibrillators (AEDs) within fast reach to the residents.

‘6-minute zone’

About eight hundred volunteers had resuscitation training today in the Philips Stadium with the aim of becoming civilian rescuers. AEDs are also placed at about 44 locations in the city. This makes a ‘6-minute zone’ possible in Eindhoven, which means that help can be available to a victim within six minutes after a cardiac arrest. This involves a civilian aid worker and an AED. In the case of resuscitation, the first six minutes are crucial to increase the chance of survival.

Proud of Eindhoven

John Jorritsma, Mayor of Eindhoven, was present at the Philips Stadium. In the workshop, they learned how to recognise a cardiac arrest and how to resuscitate someone. “I am very proud that Eindhoven is the first major Dutch city to have a wide network of civilian aid workers and AEDs for assistance during cardiac arrest. It was also wonderful to see today that people from Eindhoven attended this training voluntarily. Due to this training, they will be able to offer help to a fellow citizen in an emergency. I sincerely hope that more cities will follow this example,” said the Mayor.

Donation Philips Foundation

The CPR training for the 800 civilian aid workers and the 44 AEDs were donated by the Philips Foundation. Philips has been committed to combating cardiovascular disease for years. On Saturday 25 September four different sessions were held. The workshop had both theoretical training and practical training. During the training, participants practiced first aid on a doll, with and without AED.

Increase chances of survival

As a condition for participating in the training, all participants had to register themselves as citizen aid workers with the national call system HartslagNu. As soon as a cardiac arrest is reported via the 112 emergency centre, this calling system immediately summons local civilian aid workers, and an AED is activated.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan