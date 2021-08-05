Robbed woman visits thief’s home and gets punched

A 21-year-old woman was robbed of her phone shortly after midnight in Park Valkenberg in Breda. She found out the address of the 14-year-old thief, went to his house and was punched in the face.

The woman was cycling home through the Valkenberg Park around 1:30 when she was approached by a group of young people. One of them suddenly grabbed the phone from her hand and ran away.

The woman found out the boy’s address and went to his home for redress. There she was beaten on the face by the 48-year-old father of the boy, who according to the police “came out aggressively”.

Arrested for assault The woman then called the police. While she was talking to officers, the father, who had beaten her shortly before, drove up. He ran screaming at the woman and the officers. The father was later arrested for assault.

The 14-year-old boy has not yet been arrested, police said. Source: Omroep Brabant Translator