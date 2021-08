Near the TU/e bicycle tunnel, two cyclists collided hard. It happened on Thursday morning. One of them got serious injuries.

It is not clear what happened exactly. The two cyclists probably did not see the bend and collided head-on.

They took the seriously injured cyclist to the trauma doctor in Tilburg. They shifted the other to the hospital in Eindhoven.

The police are investigating the incident.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta