Rapid growth of High Tech Campus: “This is an inspiring place”.

Sharing knowledge, a large network, and an inspiring work environment. These are important reasons for tech companies to establish themselves at the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven. The smartest square kilometer in the Netherlands is growing rapidly, like cabbage.

Last year, forty new companies were added. That is in a year in which companies in various sectors are struggling. One such company is the international Etteplan. It provides companies with technical information. “We are a growing organization, and we want to be in the vision of other companies and talents. This location is appealing,” explains Bram Berden of Etteplan.

Sharing knowledge

Maurits van Dorp also sees the benefits of the campus, with companies helping each other and sharing knowledge. He works at the new 5G Hub, where work is being done on the rollout of 5G. “This is an ideal and inspiring place. Companies seek each other out here.”

Green and restaurants

Knowledge and networking are important. But that’s not all. The surroundings, in the green with many restaurants, also make companies enthusiastic. Berden: “We came from a dusty business park in Best. Here we are in beautiful surroundings, and in the afternoon we can walk and eat here.”

The High Tech Campus now houses 235 companies, with a total of more than 12500 employees.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta