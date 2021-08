A cyclist was badly wounded in a crash with another cyclist on Thursday morning. The accident happened in a tunnel next to Eindhoven Technical University (TU/e).

Both cyclists were taken swiftly to hospital. One was taken to hospital in Eindhoven. The cyclist with the heavier injuries was taken to a trauma unit in Tilburg.

How the accident happened is still under investigation.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translation: Rachael Vickerman