Eindhoven invention helps African doctors get cheap mouth masks

Doctors and nurses in Uganda will soon be wearing mouth masks made from recycled plastic, with an Eindhoven signature. The Eindhoven technology company TMC has been developing a special machine for this purpose for the past two years.

The machine is now being shipped to the capital Kampala, Omroep Brabant writes. The machine will provide 2,500 local jobs.The population, primarily doctors and nurses, will also benefit from affordable mouth masks that prevent the spread of corona.

Doctors first

“In Uganda, the problems with corona are still very big. There are not enough technical resources, beds or qualified doctors. In the last period alone, 50 doctors died from the effects of the virus. That is why the first mouth masks are being given to the hospitals”, Antonio Garcia Rubio, project manager at knowledge company TMC, says.

Last year, the company estimated that it could make about 7,600 masks. But after adjustments, there can be more, up to 40,000 per month. “Hopefully with this we can really contribute to the dire situation in the country”, he said.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Eindhoven News translator: Bob

https://studio040.nl/nieuws/artikel/eindhovense-vinding-helpt-afrikaanse-artsen-aan-goedkope-mondmaskers