Chipmaker NXP sees turnover rise by 40 per cent

Eindhoven-based chipmaker NXP turned over $2.6 billion in the second quarter of 2021.

Compared to a year earlier, the company’s turnover rose by 43 per cent. Not entirely surprising, because the demand for chips is high worldwide. This is mainly due to a lack of raw materials as a result of the corona crisis.

Therefore, the demand for the company’s products is also high. NXP says it has taken steps to make sure supplies to the company increase. NXP says it expects a ‘very robust growth’ for the rest of the year.

Profit

The company made $406 million profit in the second quarter. A considerable improvement compared to a year earlier, where a loss of $209 million was booked. $155 million was paid out to shareholders.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Eindhoven News translator: Bob

https://studio040.nl/nieuws/artikel/omzet-nxp-neemt-40-procent-toekomst