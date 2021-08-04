Camping guests value private sanitary facilities or trout pond

Because it is difficult to travel abroad for holidays, many campsites in the Eindhoven region are packed. They all have their own speciality to attract guests.

Camping the Veldhoeve in Veldhoven was the first in the Netherlands to have private sanitary facilities. When the corona crisis began, it turned out to be a brilliant move. The bookings have been pouring in for a few weeks now, especially from people over 50 who like peace and quiet.

A stone’s throw away is camping ‘t Denneke. Here you can cast a line from your tent into the trout pond. Grandpa Wilhelm takes advantage of it all day while his granddaughters play card games. Normally, he would spend six weeks in France. But six weeks in ‘t Denneke suits the family just as well.

So, there is complete satisfaction on both campsites. Many people are just happy THAT they can go on holiday, even if it is in their own country and the weather doesn’t always do what we want!

