Piazza briefly evacuated by fire

By
Hang
-
Photo credit: Remco Vanderweel

Part of the Piazza shopping centre was evacuated in the morning by a small fire at a boiler.

The entrance of the Piazza in front of the Bijenkorf was closed off for a while. Visitors were not allowed to enter, only to leave. The shopping centre is now fully open to the public again.

It is not known how much damage the fire caused and how the fire could have started. No one was injured.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation by: Hang Vu.

