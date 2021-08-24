Piazza briefly evacuated by fire

Part of the Piazza shopping centre was evacuated in the morning by a small fire at a boiler.

The entrance of the Piazza in front of the Bijenkorf was closed off for a while. Visitors were not allowed to enter, only to leave. The shopping centre is now fully open to the public again.

It is not known how much damage the fire caused and how the fire could have started. No one was injured.

Om de gevolgschade van de brand in de Piazza in #Eindhoven te beperken komt een coördinator van @Salvage_nl ter plaatse. Zo zorgen we samen ervoor dat brand- en roetschade gerepareerd wordt en alles weer functioneert als voorheen. — Brandweer BZO (@BrandweerBZO) August 24, 2021

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation by: Hang Vu.