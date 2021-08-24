Man seriously injured in industrial accident

At BePe Construction in Eindhoven, a man was seriously injured in an industrial accident.

The company produces buckets for excavators. The man allegedly got struck on his head by a piece of heavy metal. He was seriously injured.

Several ambulances, a trauma helicopter, police, and the Royal Netherlands Military Constabulary arrived on the scene. However, it is unclear exactly how the accident happened.

The man was taken to hospital in Tilburg. The arbeidsinspectie (labour inspectorate) is conducting further investigation into the incident.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation by: Hang Vu.