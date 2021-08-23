Second life proposed for the city’s trees

Currently, felled trees in the city are often processed into wood pulp. The labour party (PvdA) suggests that giving them a second life would add to the circular character of the city.

Reprocessing felled tree wood into new products could also have a social dimension, the party reports. For instance, the initiative could start a work-learning project for people with a distance to the labour market. Daytime activities for people with disabilities could also be part of the initiative.

Such initiatives are already underway in other cities, including Den Bosch, Zwolle, and Amsterdam. The faction wants to know whether the municipality would like to participate in such an initiative.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Seetha