Introduction week commences for TU/e and Fontys

Monday brought hundreds of students marching through the city, especially on and around Stratumseind.

The corona pandemic did not allow for such events to happen the previous academic year. Also this year, the famous ‘purple’ festival of Fontys was cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 situation. A few introduction programs continue in a hybrid fashion, part online and the rest on-site.

Those from the TU/e ​​also commence courses this week. Their agenda for the day was either online or indoor activities.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Seetha