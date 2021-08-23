Problems due to work on the Haringvliet bridge are not too bad

The Monday morning rush hour on the Haringvliet bridge went smoothly, despite all the work. Since Monday, the maximum speed has been lowered to fifty kilometres per hour and the lanes have been narrowed. The parallel lane is completely closed. Rijkswaterstaat expects more traffic and traffic jams later.

Due to the work, the Department of Public Works warned earlier of heavy traffic jams. Extra travel time of up to 68 minutes was recommended. However, this was not the case during the morning rush hour today. The traffic went on smoothly, but that may have something to do with the school holidays that will last until the beginning of September in the southern part of the Netherlands.

Unloading

Last weekend, the bridge that connects Brabant near Willemstad with Goeree-Overflakkee was largely closed due to preparations for these traffic measures. These were necessary because aluminum plates, which are attached to the bridge with clamps, loosely vibrate due to the traffic that passes over the bridge.

The strength of the vibrations is determined by the amount, weight, and speed of the traffic. Without measures, a clamp or plate could come loose.

No overtaking

The measures will last until the bridge is renovated in 2023. “Replacing a movable bridge is complicated, it takes a lot of time and preparation,” said Pieter Beeldman of Rijkswaterstaat.

A speed camera has been installed on the bridge in order to enforce the rules. Beeldman said, “This is really important, the appeal is really to keep to the speed. For yourself, but also your fellow road users.” They also insist that the traffic should not overtake.

More traffic jams

After a quiet morning rush hour, Beeldman still expects traffic jams in the coming period. “There will be traffic disruption, we have to account for more traffic jams.” The expectation is that it can become especially busy during the evening rush hour.

The Haringvliet Bridge, alongside the Moerdijk Bridge, is the most important connection between Brabant and South Holland.

Source: Omroepbrabant.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan