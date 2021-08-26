Man arrested after stabbing at Albert Heijn

A stabbing took place on Wednesday evening in Albert Heijn on Genneperweg. The police have arrested a man.

The incident happened around 10:30 PM. Two men got into an argument in the supermarket. The argument got out of hand with one man stabbing the other in the back. The perpetrator then ran away.

About an hour after the incident, police surrounded a building opposite the store and entered an apartment. The police then arrested the perpetrator and took him away handcuffed in a police car.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated on the spot, according to Omroep Brabant. The perpetrator and victim know each other.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Shufei