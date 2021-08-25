Fireworks wake Eindhoven (and footballers) from their sleep

On Monday night, Eindhoven was startled by a large display of fireworks. Possibly, the bangs came from PSV supporters to disturb the Benfica player’s sleep .

Whether they succeeded is not known. But it is hard to imagine that the footballers from the Portuguese club were able to sleep through the noise.

The fireworks were set off around 4:00am in the city centre, close to the hotel where Benfica is staying. As a result, not only the football players but also a large number of people from Eindhoven were awoken from their sleep.

PSV took on the Portuguese top club on Tuesday evening at 21:00. The match was fought in the Philips stadium for a place in the Champions League. PSV has to win after the 2-1 loss in Lisbon to stop extra time.

If they win by two goals, the club can prepare for participation in the highly lucrative tournament.

