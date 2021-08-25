Eindhoven Culture Prize nominees announced

Cultuur Eindhoven has announced the nominees for the Eindhoven Culture Prize. Nominated for the Stimuleringsprijs (Stimulation Prize), the prize that is awarded to a young, promising project, are platform DayDayGay and podcast Fufu & Dadels, amongst others.

DayDayGay is a platform that draws attention to the lgbt community. Within that framework, several activities have been organised. Fufu & Dadels is a podcast where women of colour discuss taboo-breaking topics.

Iris Penning and Andrey Grekhov have been nominated for the award. Penning is a musician as well as a city poet. She recorded the podcast ‘Besmettelijke Teksten (‘Infectious Texts’) and contributed to the talk show Eindjecultuur, broadcast on Studio040. Grekhov is a dancer and in 2012 became world champion in the category experimental hip-hop. He is also artistic director of Emoves and Sample Culture.

Fifth edition

This is the fifth time that the Eindhoven Cultuurprijs will be awarded. Winners receive a cash prize of €7,500. The Rabobank also awards a public prize. The project with the most votes will also receive €7,500.

Nominated projects can be voted for the latter prize. Anyone who wants can vote for their favourite project on the Eindhoven Cultuurprijs website until 30 September. Previous winners of the prize are The Ruggeds and RaRaRadio.

