Birth wave in Brabant

Many more babies were born in the first half of 2021 than that a year earlier. A baby boom especially happens in Oisterwijk.

More than 86,000 babies were born in the Netherlands in the first six months this year, and the number is 82,000 a year earlier. That is an increase of more than 5%. The number of births within six months is the highest in at least six years.

In Eindhoven, a total of 1,157 children were born from January to June. The number was 1,076 last year.

Especially in Oisterwijk, approximately 177 babies were born there in the fix six months, compared to 105 in 2020. This is an increase of more than 68%.

Not everywhere appears more babies. In Baarle-Nassau, for example, 20 new inhabitants were added, while the number was 30 in the first half of 2019. Such a decrease also happens in Goirle.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translator: Shufei