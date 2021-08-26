What can we do to combat climate change? ‘Climate course’ launches in Geldrop

Climate change is becoming an increasingly frequent topic of conversation. In recent weeks we have seen news stories of wildfires, storms and of course the recent flooding in Limburg. In addition, a report by the UN’s IPCC confirmed that human behaviour is driving catastrophic weather events and that the situation is now ‘a code red for humanity’.

All this causes people to ask themselves, ‘what does climate change mean for my own local area? How can my neighbours and I be more sustainable? And can we get any funding for our sustainable initiatives?’.

IVN Geldrop is a local organisation committed to educating people about nature and sustainability. They recently announced plans for a ‘climate course’, which will be the first of its kind. The course aims to answer people’s questions about climate change and equip them with the tools and knowledge they need for a more sustainable lifestyle in their local community.

Co-organiser Tonny Scheepers describes the course as a combination of theory and practical activities. ‘We help you to look at your community from a different angle and to come up with an action plan together.’ The course also involves excursions to local sustainability ‘hotspots’ in Geldrop and Mierlo.

Scheepers says he is pleasantly surprised by the response to the course. ‘People are still getting to grips with the idea of climate change and its impacts. Even for us at IVN Geldrop, it’s still a first’.

There are still a few places left on the course. You can register until 1 September. The course will be in Dutch.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Rachael Vickerman