Community service and fines for rioters

Two men who participated in the curfew riots have been sentenced to community service and suspended prison sentences. They also have to pay thousands of euros for the damage they have caused.

A 20-year-old Eindhoven resident has been convicted for throwing stones at a riot police vehicle. For this, he gets 150 hours of community service and a fine of 5000 euros for the damage he caused to the vehicle. In addition, for any future offence, he will go to jail for six weeks.

The second man is a 30-year-old from Helmond. For a similar offence, he has also been given 150 hours of community service. The damage he caused resulted in a fine of 5257 euros. He is also given a suspended prison sentence of four months.