Dire situation at elderly care homes

Work overload on healthcare workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic is causing more employees to drop out. The care organization Oktober is struggling to meet demands at its two locations in Veldhoven.

“In recent years, a lot has been asked of the healthcare workers. The pandemic has certainly taken its toll, and has further worsened the situation”, explains the director Jessica Vogel.

Currently, volunteers and employees from other branches are asked to fill in. The organisation gladly calls for people with appropriate backgrounds to participate in these jobs. New employees always receive relevant training for care practices. Besides, they can always take charge of simple tasks, such as preparing a meal or taking a walk with the residents. Family members are also welcome to assist in easy tasks at the care homes.

An indication of two months is given by the care organisation to overcome the ongoing crisis. During this period, the admission of new residents is also critically examined before approval. Source: OmroepBrabant Translator: Seetha